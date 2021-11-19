CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,514.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00195480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00590865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.