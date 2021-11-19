CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 333,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,552. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.