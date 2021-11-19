CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CTO stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

