CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €62.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €63.36 ($74.54) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a 52-week high of €72.68 ($85.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -408.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €64.42 and its 200 day moving average is €58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

