Curio Governance Price Hits $0.16 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Curio Governance has a market cap of $1.30 million and $34,401.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,006,784 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

