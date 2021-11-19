CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,307 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.12 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

