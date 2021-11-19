CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $342.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

