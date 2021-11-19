CVA Family Office LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

