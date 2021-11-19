CVA Family Office LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $431.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $325.41 and a 52-week high of $432.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.