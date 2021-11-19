CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

