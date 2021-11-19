CVA Family Office LLC Sells 218,912 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,912 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

