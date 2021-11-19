CVA Family Office LLC Sells 34,680 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

