cVault.finance Hits Market Cap of $126.67 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $126.67 million and approximately $48,732.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12,666.82 or 0.21513482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.