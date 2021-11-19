CWV Chain (CWV) One Day Volume Hits $11,525.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $11,525.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.91 or 0.07210325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.14 or 0.99125992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

