CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $9.84 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00379019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,212.81 or 0.98869368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00048608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001741 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.