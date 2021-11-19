Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic Buys 10,652 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.16. 8,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTH. TheStreet cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.