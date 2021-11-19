Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.20 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $384.32 or 0.00657111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $233,064.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 21,324 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

