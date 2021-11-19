Cypress Capital Group Acquires 375 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $634.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.14 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.46 and its 200-day moving average is $630.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

