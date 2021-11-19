Cypress Capital Group Has $1.23 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.