Cypress Capital Group Purchases 4,750 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $147.82 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

