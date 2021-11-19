Cypress Capital Group Sells 453 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 874.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

