Cypress Capital Group Sells 779 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.25 and a one year high of $217.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day moving average of $194.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.