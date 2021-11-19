CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

CONE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 5,902,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

