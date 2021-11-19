DA Davidson Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $0. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

