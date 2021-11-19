DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

IPAR stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $4,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

