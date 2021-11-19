DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

