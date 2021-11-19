Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Dada Nexus worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $1,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $5,498,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $3,935,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $23.07 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

