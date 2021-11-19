DAEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,777.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $6,777.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00224996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00090293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.