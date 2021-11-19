Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €116.00 ($136.47) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.93 ($114.04).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €90.90 ($106.94) on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 1-year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.56.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.