DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196,175.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.02 million and $196,175.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,454.58 or 0.99140620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.92 or 0.00501988 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.