DAOventures Price Down 2.7% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $27,537.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005259 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.