Darwinia Network (RING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.73 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $51.31 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.79 or 0.98817101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.67 or 0.00497284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,093,388,301 coins and its circulating supply is 507,303,488 coins. The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

