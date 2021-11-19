Dash (DASH) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $188.44 or 0.00326266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $352.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,437,217 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

