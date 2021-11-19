Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.00

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 51032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
