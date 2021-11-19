Databroker Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $358.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $358.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

