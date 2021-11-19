Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $191.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $190.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock valued at $466,890,704. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Datadog by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

