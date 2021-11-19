David A. Beitel Sells 1,337 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $81,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,423,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

