David Pietrantoni Sells 4,830 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $576,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Monday, September 20th, David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.53. 14,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

