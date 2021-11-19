Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Up 6.8%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $13.58. 93,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,152,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,555,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,476,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

