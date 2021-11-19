Decentralized Machine Learning Price Up 40.5% This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $398,977.79 and $2,932.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00221385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00090308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

