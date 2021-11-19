DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.83 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $411,190.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.43 or 0.07265665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,776.04 or 1.00471522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

