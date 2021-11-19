Define (DFA) One Day Volume Tops $45.35 Million

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Define coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a total market cap of $89.65 million and $45.35 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Define has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00070772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.49 or 0.07280236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.45 or 0.99889504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

