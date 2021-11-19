Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will report $44.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.64 million to $45.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $164.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

