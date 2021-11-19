DeGate (DG) Market Cap Reaches $18.55 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $502,364.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.51 or 0.07357369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.12 or 0.99977515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.