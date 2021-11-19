Degenerator 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.47 or 0.00334143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.