Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €155.00 ($176.14) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded down €1.80 ($2.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €126.70 ($143.98). The company had a trading volume of 700,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €91.00 ($103.41) and a one year high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

