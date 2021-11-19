Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

