DeltaChain Trading 81.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

