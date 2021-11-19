DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,263.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DeNA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

