Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

